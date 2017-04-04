BRIEF-Digimarc Corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 mln
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 4 FASTOUT INT AB:
* 25 CUSTOMERS SIGNED CONTRACTS FOR NEW FASTOUT VR
* ORDER VALUE IS ABOUT 90,000 SWEDISH CROWNS PER MONTH
* IN ADDITION, FASTOUT RECEIVES A ONE TIME REVENUE TOTALING ABOUT 100,000 CROWNS
May 26 Billionaire Carlos Slim is looking to sell a minority stake in Telesites SAB de CV, the Mexican wireless tower company that he controls, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.