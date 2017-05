April 5 KAMBI GROUP PLC:

* SAID LATTER PART OF QUARTER RESULTED IN UNUSUALLY HIGH NUMBER OF PLAYER-FRIENDLY OUTCOMES IN MAJOR FOOTBALL LEAGUES WHICH LED TO AVERAGE SPORTSBOOK MARGIN OF 5.9 PERCENT IN Q1 2017, WHICH IS SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN EXPECTATION

* AS CONSEQUENCE, KAMBI'S REVENUE FOR Q1 IS EXPECTED TO BE 14.2 MILLION EUROS ($15.2 MILLION)

* SAID THIS WILL LEAD TO EBIT BEING IN RANGE OF 1.2 MILLION - 1.4 MILLION EUROS

* SAID DOES NOT SEE ANY REASON TO ADJUST PROJECTIONS OF SPORTSBOOK MARGIN FOR LONG TERM AND BELIEVE PERIOD HAS BEEN EXCEPTION, BASED ON EXTERNAL FACTORS BEYOND ITS CONTROL

($1 = 0.9369 euros)