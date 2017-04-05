BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 5 ORASOLV AB:
* SAID ON TUESDAY HAD THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BUSINESS FROM DENTIST JACQUELINE RASIC WITH ANNUAL SALES OF ABOUT 3 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS
* PURCHASE PRICE IS FINANCED WITH OWN FUNDS
Source text: bit.ly/2nWYEHZ
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.