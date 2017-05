April 5Komercijalna Banka AD Skopje:

* Says its shareholders approved distribution of dividend of 150 denars per share on its 2016 profit

* The total dividend payout will amount to 341.9 million denars ($5.95 million)

* Ex-dividend date is April 19

($1 = 57.4200 Macedonian denari)