BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6Ambromobiliare SpA:
* Said on Wednesday that Giovanni Natali resigned from the board of directors of Ambromobiliare, where he held the position of CEO
* Decided to propose Giovanni Natali as chairman of 4AIM SICAF SpA at the shareholders' meeting scheduled for April 7
* The candidacy of Giovanni Natali as chairman of 4AIM SICAF to be considered by Ambromobiliare after resignation of Gianluigi Costanzo from the position of chairman on March 15
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.