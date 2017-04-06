BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 Altus TFI:
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, ALTUS Agent Transferowy sp. z o.o., signed an agreement to acquire BPH Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (BPH TFI) for 20 million zlotys ($5.04 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9711 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.