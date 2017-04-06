BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6Ingosstrakh:
* Reported on Wednesday consolidated net profit for FY 2016 of 13.34 billion roubles ($236.26 million) versus 10.29 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2016 earned insurance premiums - net reinsurance of 79.72 billion roubles versus 65.02 billion roubles year ago
Source text - bit.ly/2oLQF0w
Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.4625 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.