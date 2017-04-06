BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 Erne Ventures SA:
* Said on Wednesday that its signed a letter of intent (LoI) and acquired shares in Fat Dog Games
* Under the agreement the company to invest 1 million zlotys ($251,686) and eventually reach 50 pct stake in Fat Dog Games
* The company also declared that within the next two years level of investment in Fat Dog Games will reach 5 million zlotys
* It also plans within that period to transform Fat Dog Games into a joint stock company and list it on a stock exchange
* Until now Fat Dog Games was a producer and publisher of its own games, as a result of the investment Fat Dog Games is also to finance independent game development teams
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.