BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 6 BRAINCOOL AB (PUBL):
* DECIDES TO CARRY OUT A RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 11,706,064 SHARES AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF 5.00 CROWNS PER SHARE
* DECISION IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
* FULLY SUBSCRIBED RIGHTS ISSUE PROVIDES BRAINCOOL WITH PROCEEDS OF ABOUT 58.5 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS
* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM MAY 15 TO MAY 29, 2017
Source text: bit.ly/2o10TtI
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.