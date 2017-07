July 18 (Reuters) - NICOCCINO HOLDING AB (PUBL):

* SAYS HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT THE CHINESE PATENT OFFICE HAS APPROVED THE COMPANY'S NICOTINE PATENT APPLICATION

* AS THE NICOTINE PATENT IS BASED ON THE PLATFORM PATENT THAT THE COMPANY USES THROUGH LICENSING, PRODUCT PROTECTION HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL 2033

