UPDATE 2-Tele2 shares jump after Q2 profit beat, raised full-year profit view

July 19 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Tele2 on Wednesday reported higher second-quarter core profit than expected and raised its 2017 core profit guidance, sending shares up 5 percent.

* Tele2 share price up as much as 5.4 pct in early trade

* CEO Allison Kirkby repeats long-term view for Swedish mobile end-user service revenue growth of 2-3 percent per year

* Kirkby repeats long-term ambitions for the Netherlands and Kazakhstan, which include reaching break-even on EBITDA in its Dutch operations this year and in Kazakhstan to reach EBITDA margin of 30 pct in 2019 and beyond, vs 22 pct in Q2

* Swedish large enterprise segment reported a 2 percent decline in Q2 net sales like-for-like, as "the market leader" (which is Telia Company) has been defending its position within some of its large customers and therefore has become very competitive on pricing," Kirkby told Reuters

* Says sees 2017 EBITDA between SEK 6.2 and 6.5 billion, vs previously SEK 5.9 and 6.2 billion

* Analysts expected 2017 EBITDA of 6.45 bln SEK in Reuters poll ahead of the report

* Says raised full-year EBITDA guidance "reflects strong progress in Kazakhstan, improved economics in the Netherlands, and good progress in both TDC and Altel integrations and Challenger Program across our footprint."

* Says raised 2017 profit guidance "despite tough competition, an expected continuation of recent trends in our Swedish Large Enterprise segment, and the negative effects from Roam Like at Home in H2."

* Says net sales for Q2 amounted to SEK 7,988 (6,668) mln and EBITDA amounted to SEK 1,631 (1,087) mln

* Says accelerating mobile end-user service revenue growth of 18 percent, or 12 percent on a like-for-like basis

* Says 12 months rolling operating cash flow increased to SEK 3.1 billion, versus SEK 1.1 billion a year earlier

* Says sees 2017 CAPEX between SEK 3.6 and 3.9 billion (previously SEK 3.8 and 4.1 billion)

* Reuters poll: Tele2 Q2 EBITDA was seen at SEK 1,486 million, sales at 7,876 million

