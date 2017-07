July 19 (Reuters) - BANCA INTERMOBILIARE DI INVESTIMENTI E DI GESTIONI SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAD APPROVED THE 2017-2021 INDUSTRIAL PLAN

* Targets 2021 Operating Income/Assets of 95 Bps

* Targets 2021 Cost/Income at 52 Pct

* Sees cet1 Ratio at 2021 of 18.6 Pct

