July 21 (Reuters) - JR HOLDING SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS JUNE REVENUE WAS 275,626 ZLOTYS, UP 6 PCT YEAR ON YEAR

* Prelim. h1 Revenue Was 1.9 Million Zlotys, Up 21 Pct Yoy

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)