BRIEF-MyHammer Holding: early repayment of shareholder loans

July 21 (Reuters) - MYHAMMER HOLDING AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY AGREED OPTION FOR EARLY REPAYMENT OF SHAREHOLDER LOANS

* IN YEARS 2011 AND 2012 MYHAMMER AG GOT LOANS IN TOTAL AMOUNTING TO EUR 2.5 MLN FROM ITS ACTUAL MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER, HOLTZBRINCK DIGITAL STRATEGIE GMBH

* LOANS WERE TRANSFERRED LAST YEAR TO HOMEADVISOR GMBH FOLLOWING CHANGE OF THE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER

* MYHAMMER AG TODAY SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH HOMEADVISOR GMBH ACCORDING TO WHICH MYHAMMER AG IS ENTITLED TO REVIVE AND REPAY THE LOAN COMMITMENTS EVEN BEFORE IMPLEMENTATION OF CONDITIONS OF RECOVERY RIGHT

* IT IS INTENDED TO MAKE USE OF THIS OPTION AND TO PAY AN AMOUNT OF EUR 1.1 MILLION TO HOMEADVISOR GMBH

