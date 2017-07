July 24 (Reuters) - SYGNITY SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT SET PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT WITH ITS BONDHOLDERS AND BANKS CONCERNING FINANCING COMPANY'S OPERATING ACTIVITY FOR THE NEXT THREE MONTHS

* PLANS TO RAISE FINANCING THROUGH INCREASING SHARE CAPITAL WHICH WILL BE PUT UNDER VOTING ON EGM ON JULY 31 Source text on Eikon:

