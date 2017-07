July 24 (Reuters) - KCI SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO BUY BACK UP TO 25.5 MILLION OF THE COMPANY'S SHARES FOR NOT MORE THAN 21.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* CREATES RESERVE CAPITAL OF 21.5 MILLION ZLOTYS TO FINANCE SHARE BUYBACK PLAN Source text on Eikon:

