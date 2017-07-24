UPDATE 1-Greece mandates banks for bond market return

(Adds background)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, July 24 (IFR) - Greece is preparing to return to the European bond market for the first time in three years, having announced a five-year euro benchmark on Monday morning.

The issuer, keen to access the market well in advance of the conclusion of its latest bailout programme in August 2018, has mandated BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and HSBC as joint lead managers.

The bond is expected to price on Tuesday 25 July, subject to market conditions and the results of a concurrent switch and tender offer.

Greece is inviting holders of its 4.75% April 2019s to tender notes for cash at 102.6 plus accrued. Bondholders can submit an indication of interest in the new notes, which will be sold under Reg S/144A documentation.

Last week IFR reported that Greece, rated Caa2/B-/CCC/CCCH, was preparing a comeback.

The €4bn 4.75% 2019 bonds have been trading at a record low yield, bid below 3.5% according to Thomson Reuters prices, making it an opportune time for the country to issue its first deal since 2014.

Greece has a total debt pile of €325bn, according to Thursday's sustainability analysis from the IMF.