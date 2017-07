BRIEF-HWA loses significant racing sport program

July 25(Reuters) - HWA AG:

* Said on Monday Had Lost Important Racing Sport Program

* WAS INFORMED THAT DAIMLER AG WILL NOT CONTINUE ITS MOTORSPORT ACTIVITIES IN THE DTM RACING SERIES BEYOND 2018

* IN THE DTM, HWA AG ACTS AS A FULL-SERVICE PROVIDER FOR DAIMLER AG

* REGARDING THE IMPACT ON THE EARNINGS SITUATION IN THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR, THE EXECUTIVE BOARD IS STILL UNABLE TO MAKE A STATEMENT

* SALES AND OPERATING RESULT FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 IS NOT AFFECTED

* BOARD OF MANAGEMENT IS EXAMINING THE IMPLEMENTATION OF OTHER PROJECTS IN THE FIELD OF AUTOMOTIVE RACING IN ORDER TO AT LEAST PARTIALLY COMPENSATE FOR THE DROP IN SALES FROM 2019 ONWARD

