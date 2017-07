July 26 (Reuters) - SONAE SGPS SA (SONAE):

* SAID ON TUESDAY SONAE RP CONCLUDED SALE AND LEASEBACK TRANSACTION OF 4 FOOD RETAIL ASSETS LOCATED IN PORTUGAL

* TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO 34.7 MILLION EUROS AND GENERATES ESTIMATED CAPITAL GAIN OF 10.3 MILLION EUROS

* Sonae Mc's Freehold Stands at 48 Pct Upon Transaction

