FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum confirms target of 3 bln euro PIR inflows in 2017 - CEO
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 5:21 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum confirms target of 3 bln euro PIR inflows in 2017 - CEO

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Banca Mediolanum CEO Massimo Doris told Reuters:

* Individual Saving Plans (PIR) inflows in July reached 1.5 bln euros

* Confirms target of 3 bln euros in PIR inflows in 2017

* Bank is not interested in buying asset management companies (SGR)

* Performance fees in July were "so so", were affected by USD weakness

* Confirms target of record mutual funds inflows of more than 4.7 bln euros in 2017

* Confirms 2017 guidance for costs (2.5-3 pct), interest margin (-20 pct in 2017, flat in 2018) and dividend (EUR 0.30/shr, considered a "floor")

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.