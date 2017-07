BRIEF-Netgem H1 net profit down at EUR 1.3 mln

July 28 (Reuters) - NETGEM

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY H1 REVENUE OF EUR 32.9 MLN VS EUR 39.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR 2.7 MLN VS EUR 3.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* h1 Net Profit Eur 1.3 Mln vs Eur 2.7 Mln Year Ago

* ACTIVITY THROUGHOUT THE YEAR SHOULD CONFIRM THE TRENDS OBSERVED IN THE FIRST HALF

* COMPANY WILL CONFIRM IN 2017 ITS RETURN TO PROFITS INITIATED IN 2015

* COMPANY WILL CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING IN SEPTEMBER 2017 TO AUTHORIZE THE SHARE BUYBACK OFFER FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF € 25 MILLION

