Aug 1 (Reuters) - MAISON CLIO BLUE SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY H1 REVENUE EUR 2.0 MLN VS EUR 1.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* h1 Operating Income Eur 51,000 vs Eur 50,000 Year Ago

* H1 NET RESULT PROFIT OF EUR 169,000 VS LOSS OF 77,000 YEAR AGO Source text on Eikon:

