* New sites potentially much richer than current one
* Future uranium prices seen higher
* Reccomendation comes as Czechs eye nuclear expansion
By Roman Gazdik
PRAGUE, Dec 12 The Czech Republic should
expand uranium mining to boost energy security and capitalize on
likely future price rises for the material used to make nuclear
fuel, an industry ministry policy document showed on Monday.
Once one of the world's top ten uranium producers, the
Central European country of 10.5 million significantly cut
production at its mines after the collapse of the Communist
regime in 1989.
The Czech Republic's only active mine at Rozna in the
eastern part of the country is scheduled to close down as soon
as 2014. It has potential reserves of more than 1,000 tons.
The ministry's draft commodity strategy obtained by Reuters
recommends extending mining at Rozna and exploring other sites,
including potentially much richer locations in the north-west of
the European Union nation.
Currently, the only operating uranium mine of similar size
in the European Union is in Romania.
"The Czech Republic must consider opening some of the more
promising sites to be able to provide long-term feedstock for
nuclear power, which is an absolutely fundamental part of the
Czech energy portfolio," the draft said.
"It is desirable in terms of energy security to have the
plans for the completion of the Temelin and Dukovany nuclear
power plants... supported by exploting a domestic source of
uranium."
Industry ministry officials estimated the total retrievable
reserves at 56,000 tonnes in the Czech Republic, which currently
produces around 250 tonnes of uranium annually and represents
half a percent of the global total.
Kazakhstan, Canada and Australia are the world's top
producers while the Czechs rank at number 14, according to World
Nuclear Association.
The draft recommendation comes as the Czech Republic has
riled neighboring Germany and Austria with its nuclear expansion
plans in the wake of Japan's Fukushima disaster.
Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse, France's Areva
and an alliance of Russia's Atomstroyexport and Czech
company Skoda JS are bidding to build the new reactors for
state-owned utility CEZ.
This makes it critical to have an affordable supply of
nuclear fuel, Czech officals said in their draft paper,
predicting that prices for the commodity will rise in the
mid-term as more nation expand their nuclear fleets.
"It is realistic to expect fluctuations in the global
uranium market, especially with regard to the large shift to the
use of nuclear energy," they said. "This is particularly evident
in many former developing countries, whether they operate
nuclear power plants or are preparing to."
(Reporting by Roman Gazdik; editing by Michael Kahn and Keiron
henderson)