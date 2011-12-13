Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

INFLATION AND C/A

The Polish statistics office is due to release the November inflation reading on Tuesday, with analysts expecting a rate of 4.4 percent.

The head of the office was quoted as saying that annual inflation probably stood at at least 4.3 percent in November - well above the central bank's 2.5 percent target - and will not ease significantly before mid-2012.

The central bank will give its reading of Poland's current account, with analysts pegging the gap at 1.84 billion euros .

LOTOS AND PKN

As Poland's chances to sell its controlling stake in refiner Lotos to a foreign player grow ever dimmer, analysts say the government may revive an old idea of merging it with larger peer PKN.

PKN is interested in building wind farms, daily Puls Biznesu quoted PKN's spokeswoman as saying.

DISABILITY FEE

Poland's centre-right government will discuss at its Tuesday sitting raising the disability insurance contributions paid by employers to 6.5 percent from 4.5 percent at present.

PRIVATISATION

Poland's new treasury minister Mikolaj Budzanowski wants to return to plans for secondary public offers at the state-controlled bank PKO and insurer PZU, eyeing privatisation of the chemical sector and LOT airlines in 2012, he told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

EMPERIA

One of the bidders for store chains at Emperia warned it would back out of the process if the Polish retailer does not make clear decisions by the end of the year, daily Parkiet reported without naming its sources.

TVN

ITI Holdings should in the coming days sign the deal with French Vivendi to merge pay-TV units at Vivendi and ITI's Polish broadcaster TVN as well as selling a stake in TVN, daily Puls Biznesu reported without naming its sources.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX