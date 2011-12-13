The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Some leading newspapers were not published because of a print worker strike.

FIAT

A Fiat spokesman said on Monday the group believed talks over the drawing up of the final collective contract were complete. "The meeting is adjourned to tomorrow (Tuesday) morning at 1000 for the final signature," he said.

Ansa newswire reported the secretary general of the UILM trade union Rocco Palombella as saying if the conditions did not exist they would not sign.

FONDIARIA SAI

Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's largest motor insurer, named U.S. bank Goldman Sachs on Monday to advise on efforts to boost its weak capital base as worries over fresh fund-raising by the insurer weighed on its shares.

The Ligresti family, the insurer's largest shareholder, wants to avoid a capital increase, opposing a call from creditor Mediobanca for a rights issue of 600 million euros, MF said in an unsourced report.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Friday's board meeting will examine expectations for 2011 results, the budget for next year, and update the rolling business plan up to 2014, MF said in an unsourced report.

FINMECCANICA

Missile maker MBDA, in which the Italian defence group is a partner, is pushing to expand outside Europe to grab a larger share of the $16 billion world market for guided weapons, its chief executive said on Monday.

ATLANTIA

S&P said on Monday it had placed Atlantia's rating on CreditWatch negative after a similar decision on Italy's sovereign debt on December 5.

A2A, EDISON

Italian industry minister Corrado Passera's role is key in reaching a deal on a reorganisation of Edison, Italy's second power producer, in which A2A and France's EDF are shareholders, MF said in a unsourced report.

ENI

Citigroup raised its price target on the energy group to 18 euros from 15.5 euros.

* SNAM RETE GAS

Citigroup cuts price target by 7 percent to 4 euros. * TERNA

Citigroup cuts price target to 2.90 euros, from 3.10 euros.

