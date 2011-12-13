(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST Dec 13 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Tuesday.
CURRENT ACCOUNT DATA
Romania's central bank is expected to release October
current account data.
ROMANIA INFLATION SLOWS TO 3.4 PCT Y/Y IN NOV
Romania's annual inflation slowed to 3.4 percent
in November from October's 3.6 percent, slightly beating market
expectations and within the central bank's target band, official
data showed on Monday.
ROMANIA JAN-OCT TRADE GAP SHRINKS TO 7.7 BLN EUROS
Romania's trade deficit shrank by 0.8 percent
on the year to 7.7 billion euros ($10.29 billion) in
January-October, with exports growing faster than imports, the
National Statistics Board said on Monday.
CEE MONEY-HELP WANTED: EMERGING EU STATE NEEDS GOOD CEOS
For two decades, Romania's inefficient state companies have
undermined the country's economy through graft, mismanagement,
disadvantageous business deals and budget-sapping losses.
ROMANIA OPPOSITION SET FOR MAJORITY - POLL
Romania's main opposition grouping would win a parliamentary
majority in an election and Prime Minister Emil Boc's Democrat
Liberal Party (PDL) would score just 18 percent of votes, an
opinion poll showed on Monday.
CEE MARKETS-FX SLIP ON EU SUMMIT, BUDGETS IN FOCUS
Emerging European currencies weakened against a falling euro
on Monday after an EU summit failed to ease concerns about the
euro zone debt crisis, and the investor focus locally turned to
budget-related risks.
ROMANIA SELLS 1.4 BLN LEI IN 11-MO T-BILLS
Romania sold a more than planned 1.4 billion lei ($431
million) in 11-month treasury bills on Monday, with the average
accepted yield at 6.6 percent, down from 6.82 percent at a
previous Oct. 24 tender, central bank data showed.
TEXT-MOODY'S SAYS ROMANIAN BANKING SYSTEM UNDER PRESSURE
CONFIDENCE VOTE
Romania's government plans to ask parliament for a
confidence vote on a bill regarding the schedule of next year's
local and parliament elections and on a bill setting some new
judiciary appointment rules. Prime Minister Emil Boc will
present the two bills in parliament on Dec. 15.
Romania Libera, Page 2
OLTCHIM
Romania's economy ministry selected Pricewaterhousecoopers
Audit as adviser for the privatisation of state-owned chemicals
firm Oltchim, the ministry said in a statement.
CAR REGISTRATIONS
Car registrations were down 10 percent in the first eleven
month of this year to 70,000 units from to the same period of
2010. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3
BCR
Romanian regional investment funds SIF Moldova and SIF
Transilvania each said they sold their 6 percent stakes in Banca
Comerciala Romana (BCR), majority owned by Erste Group Bank
. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5
NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double
click, and a calendar of east European economic
indicators, see.
For other related news, double click on:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Romania Market Debt Romanian forex
Romania Market Report Romanian money
Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex
All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators
All East Europe News E.Europe equities
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
Romanian indicators
Main page of Reuters poll
---------------------------------------------------------------