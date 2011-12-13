(Adds press digest)

CURRENT ACCOUNT DATA

Romania's central bank is expected to release October current account data.

ROMANIA INFLATION SLOWS TO 3.4 PCT Y/Y IN NOV

Romania's annual inflation slowed to 3.4 percent in November from October's 3.6 percent, slightly beating market expectations and within the central bank's target band, official data showed on Monday.

ROMANIA JAN-OCT TRADE GAP SHRINKS TO 7.7 BLN EUROS

Romania's trade deficit shrank by 0.8 percent on the year to 7.7 billion euros ($10.29 billion) in January-October, with exports growing faster than imports, the National Statistics Board said on Monday.

CEE MONEY-HELP WANTED: EMERGING EU STATE NEEDS GOOD CEOS

For two decades, Romania's inefficient state companies have undermined the country's economy through graft, mismanagement, disadvantageous business deals and budget-sapping losses.

ROMANIA OPPOSITION SET FOR MAJORITY - POLL

Romania's main opposition grouping would win a parliamentary majority in an election and Prime Minister Emil Boc's Democrat Liberal Party (PDL) would score just 18 percent of votes, an opinion poll showed on Monday.

CEE MARKETS-FX SLIP ON EU SUMMIT, BUDGETS IN FOCUS

Emerging European currencies weakened against a falling euro on Monday after an EU summit failed to ease concerns about the euro zone debt crisis, and the investor focus locally turned to budget-related risks.

ROMANIA SELLS 1.4 BLN LEI IN 11-MO T-BILLS

Romania sold a more than planned 1.4 billion lei ($431 million) in 11-month treasury bills on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 6.6 percent, down from 6.82 percent at a previous Oct. 24 tender, central bank data showed.

TEXT-MOODY'S SAYS ROMANIAN BANKING SYSTEM UNDER PRESSURE

CONFIDENCE VOTE

Romania's government plans to ask parliament for a confidence vote on a bill regarding the schedule of next year's local and parliament elections and on a bill setting some new judiciary appointment rules. Prime Minister Emil Boc will present the two bills in parliament on Dec. 15.

Romania Libera, Page 2

OLTCHIM

Romania's economy ministry selected Pricewaterhousecoopers Audit as adviser for the privatisation of state-owned chemicals firm Oltchim, the ministry said in a statement.

CAR REGISTRATIONS

Car registrations were down 10 percent in the first eleven month of this year to 70,000 units from to the same period of 2010. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

BCR

Romanian regional investment funds SIF Moldova and SIF Transilvania each said they sold their 6 percent stakes in Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), majority owned by Erste Group Bank . Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

