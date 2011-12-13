BRUSSELS Dec 13 Chemicals and plastics maker Solvay said on Tuesday it had agreed to cooperate with Chinese state-owned aluminium specialist Chinalco in rare earths as the Belgian company continues its expansion into emerging markets.

Under the deal, the firms will collaborate in the supply, technology and market development of rare earths, a group of metals used in hybrid cars, wind turbines, catalytic converters, and battery cells.

China controls 95 percent of the rare earths market and prices soared earlier this year after Beijing tightened controls over production and mining.

The agreement is between Chinalco's division China Rare Metals and Rare Earth Co. and Solvay's unit Rhodia Rare Earth Systems, a world leader in rare earth-based chemicals for automotive catalysts and electronics. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)