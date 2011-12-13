PARIS Dec 13 French bank Credit Agricole
will disclose a number of planned job cuts on
Wednesday, a trade-union representative told Reuters on Tuesday.
The bank is seen following BNP Paribas and Societe
Generale with staff cuts primarily at its corporate
and investment bank, sources close to the company have told
Reuters.
"The exact number (of cuts) will be disclosed to us
tomorrow," said Credit Agricole union representative Joel Gerin.
A report by French radio BFM earlier said that Credit
Agricole, which has already drastically restructured its
investment bank in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, is to
exit some 15 out of 50 countries where its corporate and
investment bank is present.
A Credit Agricole spokeswoman declined to comment.
Union representative Gerin also declined to comment on BFM's
report that the number of job cuts could potentially be 1,000,
saying any number currently being circulated was "rumour and
speculation".
BNP Paribas and Societe Generale are also cutting jobs along
with many other banks in Europe that are having to reduce costs
as a result of the euro zone debt crisis.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent. Editing by Jane Merriman)