LONDON Dec 13 The catastrophe bond market should return to growth in 2012 after shrinking this year in response to a near-record spate of natural disasters and an increase in U.S. hurricane loss projections, reinsurer Swiss Re SRENH.VX said on Tuesday.

The market's combined value looks set to fall to $13.57 billion by the end of 2011 from $14.04 billion a year earlier after new issuance slumped by 17 percent to $4.16 billion, Martin Bisping, Swiss Re's head of non-life risk transformation, told reporters at a news conference in London.

But the market is on course to expand to $14.5 billion in 2012, assuming flat new issuance and taking into account bonds reaching maturity, he added.

Bisping said the drop in issuance this year reflected investor uncertainty after risk modelling agency RMS, whose loss projections influence bond pricing, said there was a bigger probability of hurricane damage in inland U.S. areas than it had previously thought.

The market was also weighed by a succession of natural catastrophes, led by the Tohoku earthquake in Japan, which look set to make this year the insurance industry's second-costliest ever with losses in excess of $100 billion. [ID:nWLA0027]

Catastrophe bonds were developed in the 1990s to help insurers and reinsurers manage their exposure to natural disasters by transferring some of the risk on their books to pension funds and other capital market investors.

Buyers of cat bonds are largely insulated from wider macroeconomic or financial market developments, but risk losing some or all of their money if a catastrophe occurs.

Bonds offering cover against U.S. hurricanes, which account for more than two-thirds of the market, fetched lower prices than other instruments last year as investors keen to diversify their portfolios offered a premium for earthquake or European windstorm bonds, Bisping said.

Dedicated cat bond funds now account for about 70 percent of the market, up from about 50 percent before the credit crunch, which prompted a wholesale withdrawal by hedge fund investors.

Three bonds were triggered during the year, two by the Japanese quake, and the third by tornadoes that struck the U.S. in April and May, Bisping said.

