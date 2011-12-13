* Blacks received expression of interest from SD, others
* Sports Direct says no certainty offer can be made
LONDON Dec 13 Britain's biggest
sportswear retailer, Sports Direct confirmed it was
mulling a possible cash offer for struggling outdoor goods
retailer Blacks Leisure but warned there was no
certainty any takeover would take place.
Blacks Leisure, whose largest shareholder is Sports Direct,
said in a statement earlier on Tuesday that it had received an
expression of interest from Sports Direct among a number of
others, which may lead to an offer for the company.
Blacks put itself up for sale last week and warned investors
the value of their shares could be wiped out in any deal.
Sports Direct, controlled by Newcastle United soccer club
owner Mike Ashley, lifted its stake in Blacks Leisure to 22.48
percent from 21.3 percent last week.
Ashley has considered bidding for Blacks, and a report in
the Financial Times said he had proposed a joint venture with
the firm as an alternative to supporting an equity raising.
In response to the statement from Blacks, Sports Direct
said: "At this stage, there can be no certainty that Sports
Direct will make an offer for Blacks Leisure, nor as to the
terms on which any such offer might be made".
The company added that in the event of any offer, it was
likely to be in cash.