By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Dec 13 France Telecom FTE.PA said
that it received five offers in the auction of its Switzerland
unit and aims to sign a deal with the eventual winner early next
year.
"The offers are all of good quality and in line with our
expectations," said a spokesman on Tuesday. "We are looking to
have a deal signed by early next year."
As part of a broader portfolio review, France Telecom is
seeking to exit Switzerland, where it lags in third place in
terms of market share behind leader Swisscom SCMN.VX and
Sunrise (SRTI.PK), which is owned by private equity firm CVC.
France Telecom has said it hopes to reap 1.5-2 billion euros
from the sale and has pledged to return up to 800 million euros
of the proceeds to investors via share buybacks.[ID:nL5E7M11YY]
France Telecom declined to say who the bidders were.
But it is notable that the auction attracted multiple offers
given that the ongoing European sovereign debt crisis has made
borrowing money to finance deals more expensive in recent weeks.
Some bankers had even voiced concern recently that France
Telecom might abandon the sale process if tighter financing
conditions meant that bids weren't high enough.
Sources told Reuters on Friday that the bidders included
French telecom billionaire Xavier Niel in conjunction with
Goldman Sachs Capital Partners and private equity firm Doughty
Hanson, as well as by buyout firms Providence, Apax and EQT.
Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris and cable operator Liberty
Global were also said to be weighing offers, according to
sources close to the sale process. [ID:nL5E7N83XS]
To make it easier for bidders, France Telecom had three
banks organize so-called staple financing, a pre-arranged debt
package offered to the successful buyer in an auction to speed
up the process. [ID:nL6E7M43LR] [ID:nL5E7LA14P]
At the deadline, each bidder submitted a plan for how the
acquisition would be funded, the France Telecom spokesman said.
"Each of the offers is self-financed with certain funds," he
said.
France Telecom shares closed largely flat on Tuesday at
12.24 euros per share, and have declined more than 20 percent
this year over concerns about the health of its all-important
domestic French market.
In contrast, the European telecoms index .SXKP is down 8
percent this year.
