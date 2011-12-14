FRANKFURT Dec 14 Lufthansa will
launch new cost cuts at unit Austrian Airlines (AUA) as early as
January to bring it back into profit in 2012, the chief
executive of its German parent told Austrian radio on Wednesday.
"The AUA is far away from profitability and next year, many
expect a bad year for aviation," Christoph Franz told ORF's
Morgenjournal.
AUA therefore needs fresh money injections, but these will
flow only if all stakeholders contribute more, he said.
Franz spoke to ORF while attending an airline event in the
Ethiopian capital Addis Abbeba.
AUA should have "competitive framework conditions" in its
home market, including lower costs at Vienna airport, which the
Austrian government had promised at the time Lufthansa bought
AUA in 2009, but which have not yet been delivered, he said.
The Austrian airline has been hit harder than expected by
unrest in North Africa, the Japan crisis, rising fuels costs and
tough competition.
Jaan Albrecht, whom Lufthansa in November installed as new
CEO for the Austrian unit, in the same clip was asked where the
savings would be targeted. "Everywhere," he replied, but
declined to give details.
He stressed he would seek a cooperative course including the
unions.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)