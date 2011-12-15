HONG KONG, Dec 15 (IFR) - Asia's first dollar bond
from a web company has given credit investors access to the
world's biggest internet market, but lenders should be prepared
to take on equity-like risks as a lack of tangible assets and
difficult ownership laws make their claims vulnerable.
"Potentially the market has opened but it is going to be
relatively selective given investors are not comfortable with
the lack of hard assets and some of the concerns over the
regulatory risks for these technology companies," said Eugene
Kim, chief investment officer with Tribridge Partners, who
oversees around USD100 million in assets.
Tencent Holdings, China's largest internet company by
revenue, became the first Asian borrower from the sector to
issue global bonds through a USD600m five-year trade last week,
though a weak orderbook and aggressive pricing hurt its
secondary market performance.
The bonds traded as wide as 425bp/415bp over US Treasuries,
compared to the reoffer level of 375bp over. Pricing was at the
tight end of 375bp/387.5bp guidance even though the issue came
on a book of just USD1.3bn. Some bankers questioned the quality
of the orders.
"The interesting point is that Asian and US investors were
allocated the same 45% despite the strong market conditions and
good understanding of the tech sector in the US. The book built
relatively slowly despite its rating being the highest from a
non-government Chinese company," said Raymond Chia, portfolio
manager for Pramerica Financial based in Singapore, who helps
manage over USD2 billion in Asian fixed-income investments.
Large-cap technology companies rarely have significant
borrowings on their books but recently there has been a spate of
bond offerings from new or rare technology firms, including a
debut deal from the world's largest search engine Google.
These companies are taking advantage of low Treasury yields
at a time when the technology sector is maturing rapidly.
"Tech companies tend to be long cash," said a banker
involved in the deal, referring to issues by Microsoft and
Google which had cash balances of USD57 billion and USD25
billion at the time of their offerings.
He added, however: "A lot of the cash is onshore. It makes
sense for them to have a pot of cash offshore for their
investments."
Tencent, which is also the world's third most valuable
Internet firm, bought a stake in US video game developer and
publisher Riot Games earlier this year as well as in Chinese
anti-virus software company Kingsoft and Chinese internet travel
firm eLong.
FUNDING ADVANTAGE
Another reason why it makes sense for Chinese tech companies
to borrow in the global markets is the cost of funding, say
investors.
"Dollar funding could be attractive for Chinese technology
companies with low leverage and investment grade ratings," said
London-based Jane Yu, portfolio manager with BNP Paribas
Investment Partners, who helps oversee USD6bn. "It may be an
advantage even for the cash rich companies as the borrowing rate
in the dollar bond market could be lower than the onshore RMB
deposit rate and it can be a better option since the yuan is
appreciating."
But there are structural issues related to owning assets in
China. Tencent, for example, which controls about one-third of
China's online gaming market and runs the country's largest
online messaging platform, is also exposed to regulatory risks
because of its corporate structure.
Overseas-listed Tencent relies on contractual arrangements
with variable interest entities (VIEs). The VIE structure, which
allows foreign investors to take a financial interest in a
company through service agreements, has been widely used to get
around restrictions the Chinese Government has imposed and allow
foreigners to invest in restricted sectors. However, in August
the securities regulator asked the State Council to crack down
on the structure.
"Part of the problem with VIE structures is that they have
not yet, to my knowledge, been subject to any genuine tests -
such as enforcement actions in PRC courts," said Chris Betts, a
partner at law firm Paul Hastings.
"Also, when an onshore company remits funds offshore under a
contractual arrangement such as the VIE structure, there is
potential for PRC authorities to scrutinise the contracts and
the payments made and potentially question the genuineness of
the services provided or the payment itself."
Bankers close to the Tencent transaction say these concerns
have been addressed with the inclusion of a change-of-control
put at 101. The offer document defines changes of control as
including any changes in PRC laws that prohibit the company from
operating substantially its business operations or that prevent
it from deriving "substantially all of the economic benefits
from the business operations."
However, some bankers believe the VIE structure has
contributed to Tencent's tepid secondary market performance as
analysts struggle to find an appropriate valuation model.
Gourav Dhavale, credit analyst with Nomura International,
reckons there should be a spread concession equivalent to a
one-notch downgrade because of the structural subordination of
the 2016 notes, subjectivity in the valuation of the company's
intangible assets under a distress scenario, low barriers to
entry and uncertain regulatory environment.
"We expect Tencent's bonds to trade wider than levels
justified by its credit rating compared to similarly rated
credits like Beijing Enterprise 2021s, Sinochem 2020s and Xinao
Gas 2021s due to the latter's physical operating assets and high
barriers to entry," he says.