FRANKFURT Dec 14 WestLB will shrink to around a quarter of its size to 1,000 employees, from 4,400 at present, as it implements a radical downsizing, two financial sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

WestLB, once Germany's third-largest landesbank -- owned by the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) and local savings banks -- is in the process of breaking itself up at the request of European Commission competition authorities and will revamp itself by 2016.

The bank will split into three main units: a unit specialised in service and portfolio management (SPM-Bank), a "bad bank" known as Erste Abwicklungsanstalt and a so-called Verbundbank which caters to savings banks.

SPM-Bank, dubbed "RestLB" by some wags for its role as the main successor bank, is planned to have about 1,000 employees, the sources said.

The new Verbundbank will be funded and owned by a group of NRW-based savings banks and will have 400 employees -- roughly a tenth of the current WestLB staff.

Helaba, the Frankfurt-based landesbank, is examining a takeover of WestLB's Verbundbank.

Other WestLB employees, some of whom have protected, civil-servant status, are expected to find positions in associated institutions, but the Koelner Stadt Anzeiger newspaper said at least 2,500 jobs were in jeopardy. (Reporting By Matthias Inverardi; writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)