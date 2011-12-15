Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
PGE
Tomasz Zadroga has stepped down as chief executive at PGE
and his trade deputy Marek Szostek was dismissed by
the supervisory board, Poland's No.1 utility said late on
Wednesday.
According to daily Rzeczpospolita's unnamed sources, Zadroga
is to be replaced by Krzysztof Kilian, deputy head at Poland's
No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel.
FINANCE MINISTRY
Maja Goettig, chief economist at Poland's mid-sized lender
Bank BPH, is to replace Wieslaw Szczuka as deputy finance
minister, with Dominik Radziwill and Ludwik Kotecki also seen
stepping down as deputy finance ministers, daily Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna reported without naming its sources.
