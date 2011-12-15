Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PGE

Tomasz Zadroga has stepped down as chief executive at PGE and his trade deputy Marek Szostek was dismissed by the supervisory board, Poland's No.1 utility said late on Wednesday.

According to daily Rzeczpospolita's unnamed sources, Zadroga is to be replaced by Krzysztof Kilian, deputy head at Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel.

FINANCE MINISTRY

Maja Goettig, chief economist at Poland's mid-sized lender Bank BPH, is to replace Wieslaw Szczuka as deputy finance minister, with Dominik Radziwill and Ludwik Kotecki also seen stepping down as deputy finance ministers, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without naming its sources.

