FRANKFURT Dec 15 The European Central Bank fears that incoming higher bank capital requirements could push the economy into a recession as it would crimp bank lending, news agency Market News International said, quoting anonymous sources.

The European Banking Authority has said banks should have core Tier 1 capital of at least 9 percent of risk-weighted assets, which exceeds the 7 percent minimum world leaders have agreed to phase in from 2013.

But doubts about the limit are growing, and the ECB is concerned that banks could sell assets and tighten lending conditions to reach the new capital requirement, sources told MNI.

"If you combine [asset] disposals with an aggressive fiscal tightening, you are creating the conditions for a sharp contraction," a euro zone central banker was quoted as saying.

"That means a recession next year."

The EBA has estimated that European banks need an additional 114.7 billion euros of extra capital to reach the new standard.

EBA head Andrea Enria told a German magazine earlier in the week that regulators would not allow a cut in lending as a means to meeting regulatory capital targets.

The ECB would not comment on the story.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen)

