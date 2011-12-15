LONDON Dec 15 British utility SSE pledged 5 million pounds ($7.7 million) to reimburse customers who had been misled into switching suppliers, including through controversial doorstep sales of energy that it scrapped in July this year.

The guarantee will apply to any household energy sale made by SSE since October 2009, and takes effect from January, it said on Thursday.

Britain's six dominant energy suppliers have largely backed away from commission-based doorstep sales of gas and electricity, under pressure from regulator Ofgem in response to claims of mis-selling.

"While it is not possible to predict precisely how many customers may have suffered a financial loss as a result of switching energy supplier, SSE believes that around 5 million pounds should be sufficient to meet any claims under the guarantee arising from energy sales between October 2009 and the end of 2011," SSE said in a statement.

The latest move by SSE comes after Ofgem toughened its stance against energy suppliers found guilt of breaching market rules.

Ofgem said in October it continued to believe radical change was needed to address poor supplier behaviour and a lack of transparency at a time when consumers are hurting from double-digit energy price hikes, spending cuts, rising unemployment and sub-inflation pay rises.