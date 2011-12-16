* Commerzbank says will find required capital without state aid

* BRE is long term investment, not for sale - CEO Blessing

* BRE CEO says doesn't pay dividend from 2011 profit

By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, Dec 16 German lender Commerzbank AG (CBKG.DE) remains hopeful it can avoid taking state funds as it seeks to plug a 5.3 billion euro ($6.9 billion) gap in its balance sheet, its chief executive told Reuters in an interview.

Germany's second-largest lender aims to meet the stringent capital standards by end June next year, "even if it may seem ambitious," CEO Martin Blessing said in an interview in Warsaw cleared for publishing on Friday.

Commerzbank, which has a market value of around 6 billion euros, has been asked by the European Banking Authority (EBA) to outline plans by Jan. 20 on how to find an extra 5.3 billion euros in capital by mid-2012.

"The government made it very clear and we have also made it clear that we are in regular talks with the government but we are not negotiating a state support package," he said in response to a question on whether the bank has been in discussions over possible state aid.

Formal talks about a state aid package can only move ahead once a proposal to create a new German rescue fund have been formalised. Earlier this week Germany unveiled a draft law to create such a rescue fund in 2012. [ID:nL6E7NE5LC]

Commerzbank, which is 25 percent owned by the German state, said it would continue to lend in its home market of Germany, as well as in Poland, where its unit BRE Bank BREP.WA holds a No. 3 spot in terms of assets.

FURTHER RESTRUCTURING

Blessing said he would not sell its bank in Poland, which Commerzbank considers its "second home market".

"We are looking at selling certain subsidiaries, but not BRE," Blessing said. "Certain smaller entities might be sold. We don’t exclude measures such as a further restructuring of certain assets, selling certain parts of the risk book."

The bank is required to sell its troubled real estate arm Eurohypo by 2014, but Blessing said this would be tough in current market conditions.

"Almost all of the 5.3 billion euro gap is attributable to Eurohypo," he said.

"The balance sheet of Eurohypo has been reduced significantly over the last three years and we will continue to do so. We are evaluating our options to reduce the risk in these portfolios to make this entity smaller and see how we can fulfil the requirement of the Commission to sell it by 2014," he added.

The German lender has been buying hybrid capital instruments from investors with an aggregate principal amount of 1.27 billion euros and said such transactions resulted in an increase of the bank's core Tier 1 capital of more than 700 million euros.

BRE Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski, who also spoke to Reuters, said he expected the Polish lender will keep its net profit in 2012 at this year's level. Last month, he said this year BRE's profit would likely surpass 1 billion zlotys.[ID:nW8E7LD02A]

"Our ambitious target is to maintain this year's results next year ... To maintain revenue momentum and net profit at this year's levels will be challenging," he said, adding the bank would not pay a dividend from its 2011 earnings due to a regulator's recommendation.

($1 = 0.7694 euros)

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Edward Taylor and David Holmes)

