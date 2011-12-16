Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
KGHM
Shares in Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM
tumbled as much as 14 percent on Thursday after Poland announced
plans to raise 1.8 billion zlotys ($510.8 million) next year
from a new mining tax, subsequently rising to 2.2 billion.
KGHM is working on five more takeover projects on top of
the recently agreed purchase of Canadian rival Quadra FNX
, its chief executive said, in an effort to meet
ambitious output goals.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit SpA's business in central and eastern
Europe (CEE) is holding up well despite the economic slowdown, a
top executive said, adding it was "nuts" to think Italy's
biggest bank by assets would quit the region.
ENERGY
Polish energy watchdog URE may decide on Friday or Saturday
on hikes in prices for electricity and gas, daily Rzeczpospolita
quoted unnamed sources as saying.
PENSION FUNDS
Polish financial watchdog KNF suggests that the local
pension funds should raise their own capital and cut down on
dividend payouts, daily Gazeta Wyborcza said.
