MOSCOW Dec 16 Russia's second biggest lender VTB increased its stake in Bank of Moscow to 92.22 percent from 80.57 percent, Bank of Moscow said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

VTB acquired the additional shares through its arm VTB Debt Centre and did not disclose the price. Based on Bank of Moscow's capitalisation of $4.87 billion, the acquired stake is worth $567 million, according to Reuters calculations.

VTB battled for control of Bank of Moscow for almost a year, but discovered a gaping hole in the lender's loan book after it sealed the deal.

Bank of Moscow required a state-provided bailout of 295 billion roubles ($9.3 billion) to keep it afloat - the largest bailout in Russian financial history. ($1 = 31.8451 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by John Bowker)