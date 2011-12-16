LONDON, Dec 16 (IFR) - Europe's most indebted
companies are likely to turn to the U.S. high-yield bond market
in record numbers next year as fears intensify that the ongoing
eurozone crisis will stifle a recovery in gridlocked European
leveraged finance markets.
As many as 20 issuers are gearing up to refinance in the
resilient U.S. bond market, whose doors have remained open for
business throughout the eurozone sovereign turmoil that has shut
down its maturing, but still much smaller, European counterpart
for the best part of six months.
With around EUR250bn of leveraged loans maturing over the
next five years, according to S&P, corporates cannot risk
waiting for a possible reopening in Europe when there is cash
for the taking now across the Atlantic.
And banks, who are desperate to lighten their balance
sheets, are also taking a more global approach to their capital
markets business. They are even using the deep U.S. market
liquidity to fund leveraged buyouts for both certainty of
finance and lower borrowing costs.
Private equity firm Apollo, which won a bidding battle for
Belgian chemicals company Taminco this week, will finance the
EUR1.1bn buyout with around EUR800m-equivalent of debt solely in
dollars.
"A number of corporates are exploring the potential for a
transaction in US dollars at the beginning of next year," said
Dominic Ashcroft, executive director, capital markets syndicate
at Goldman Sachs. "As long as they are willing to deal with all
the paperwork, dollars can be an option."
Henrik Johnsson, head of European high yield capital markets
at Deutsche Bank, said the U.S. rush could kick off in January
before reporting numbers go stale in mid-February.
"If there is going to be a key theme next year, it will be
about accessing the U.S. dollar market in loans and bonds, and
then opportunistically in Europe where the market may only be
open for limited periods of time over the next six months," he
said.
The trend has already gathered pace this year with 32
European issuers raising USD20.4bn worth of dollar denominated
high-yield bonds, up from USD16.4bn from 23 issuers in 2010,
Thomson Reuters data shows.
This year, a wide range of European companies have sold
dollar-denominated high-yield bonds. They include issuers based
in eurozone peripheral countries, such as Spanish cable company
ONO, luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover, carbon maker Kinove and
drinks group Pernod Ricard.
"Many European companies for the first time in years are
seriously considering a big U.S. dollar tranche financing," said
Wayne Rapozo, a finance and securities partner at law firm
Dechert.
The benefits will be skewed to companies that have dollar
revenue and cost exposure in their businesses, while those
without that dynamic need to factor in the costs and risks
associated with a euro-dollar hedging strategy.
Corporate treasurers are also wary about becoming embroiled
in a potential funding bottleneck especially with debt-stricken
eurozone sovereigns competing for cash in illiquid markets at
not dissimilar yields. Italy, whose 10-year debt has bounced
around 7% of late, has EUR440bn alone to refinance next year.
They are also well aware that the scarcity of liquidity is
only going to get worse in Europe, which is pushing them to act
fast. Banks are struggling to meet regulatory capital
requirements and the potential demise of collateralised loan
obligations, another vital liquidity pool, is expected to
coincide with the 2014-2015 peak in leveraged loan maturities.
The standstill in high-yield bond markets, seen as the only
alternative for leveraged companies to raise cash away from bank
loans, is showing little sign of improving. Of the EUR38.6bn
non-dollar denominated supply this year, EUR34.5bn was raised in
the first seven months of the year, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
PAIN THRESHOLD
The sharp sell-off in high-yield bonds means that many
leveraged companies are priced out of capital markets or are
considered too risky by investors -- and the dollar market will
not be able to come to the rescue of every company.
"You don't have to be a brand name in the U.S., but you do
have to be a certain size. If a company has at least 150 million
euros of EBITDA and the business has some global element to it,
then it would almost definitely have access to the dollar
market," said Johnsson.
The pain threshold for companies as far as interest costs
are concerned is in the range of 13-14%, several high-yield
syndicate bankers said, adding that lenders faced tough
decisions on so-called amend and extend agreements.
"The real question is how hard are banks going to be on
corporates that they lend to in forcing them into the high-yield
market to refinance at levels of 10% plus for single B rated
credits," one high-yield syndicate banker said. Banks are caught
between a rock and a hard place.
To preserve capital, they must cut lending, but if they pull
credit lines to struggling corporates, the losses are
potentially a lot higher. That means a huge spike in defaults is
unlikely next year, as banks renegotiate maturity and margin
terms on existing debt instead.
Rating agency Moody's is forecasting the global
speculative-grade default rate will rise only moderately to 2.7%
by the end of 2012 from an expected end-2011 rate of 1.7%.
In considering the amend and extend route where leveraged
companies are facing covenant headroom problems, Rapozo said
banks will want to be practical.
"Banks will not want to bring down the house of cards and
risk losing the value of a business as a going concern just
because of a bad combination of high leverage and a volatile
bond market," he said.
Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS agreed to
extend Northern Irish utility Viridian's loan for another year
this month, but only days before the loan matured, and only
after they exhausted marketing of a high-yield bond, which was
once tipped to come before the summer volatility.
On the upside, there is plenty of cash -- despite moderate
outflows -- and several new funds have burst onto the scene. If
stability returns, investors say that value is compelling and
spreads -- at around 800bp -- are more than adequately
compensating for default risk.
In addition, over the past three years, funds invested in
European high yield bonds yielded a 59.68% return, Lipper data
shows. Although that was mostly generated in 2009, it surpassed
returns in both government bond and investment-grade corporate
funds.
(Reporting By Natalie Harrison, editing by Alex Chambers)