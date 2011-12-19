Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

ENERGY PRICES HIKE

Poland's energy market regulator (URE) approved electricity price hikes of up to almost 6 percent for the country's main suppliers for 2012, daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Saturday.

PKO BP

Poland has dropped plans for the sale of a stake in PKO BP , the country's biggest lender said on Friday, citing turbulences in the euro zone and instability of global financial markets.

TVN

French media and telecoms group Vivendi has reached a final deal with the controlling owner of Poland's broadcaster TVN on a long-term partnership that will include combining their Polish pay-TV operations, a source said.

The groups are to hold a joint conference in Warsaw on Monday.

TELECOMS

Deputy Administration and Digitalisation Minister Magdalena Gaj may replace Anna Strezynska as head of the local telecoms regulator (UKE), Puls Biznesu reports without naming its sources.

EURO

Some 62 percent of Poles oppose the adoption of the euro, while only 12 percent would support it, writes Puls Biznesu, citing a survey by TNS OBOP.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX