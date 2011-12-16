LISBON Dec 16 Portuguese banks faced loan impairments of 838 million euros at the end of June, the 'troika' of lenders to the country's bailout found after inspecting bank's lending portfolios, the Bank of Portugal said in a statement on Friday.

The troika of inspectors from the European Commission, ECB and IMF scrutinised eight Portuguese banks' loan portfolios after the country received a 78-billion-euro bailout in May from the European Union and IMF.

"Referring to loan portfolios, for the combined group of eight banks with reference to June 30, 2011, it was estimated that 838 million euros were necessary to reinforce the value of registered impairments," the statement said.

It added that it had not included banks' imparity cushions at that time.

The impairments are separate to the 7 billion euros that the European Banking Association concluded that Portuguese banks have to raise by mid-June to meet a Core Tier 1 capital ratio target of 9 percent, marking to market their debt holdings. 242 (Reporting By Axel Bugge)