ATHENS Dec 17 Greece's central bank
liquidated ailing TBank, one of the country's smallest
lenders, on Saturday, forcing it to merge with state-run
Hellenic Postbank.
"TBank's license has been revoked and the bank has been put
into liquidation," the Bank of Greece said in a statement.
This is the second intervention of the Bank of Greece to
shore up a small lender in trouble. In October, it activated a
rescue fund to save Proton Bank, effectively
nationalising the company, which is being probed by the central
bank for possible money-laundering violations.
State-controlled Hellenic Postbank (TT) had already agreed
in June to merge with TBank, in which it holds a 33
percent stake.. But Hellenic's shareholder
meeting failed last month to attract a quorum to approve the
deal.
Troubled with bad loans, TBank, with a network of 68
branches and a market share of less than 1 percent, was asked by
the central bank to boost capital after its Tier 1 ratio fell to
2.25 percent.
"This action was taken because of the inability of TBank to
restore its capital adequacy, despite the repeated efforts by
the Bank of Greece to correct TBank's weaknesses," the central
bank said.
Postbank took over all of TBank's deposits, workers and
assets after an auction. "The funding gap between the
transferred assets and liabilities is covered by the Hellenic
Deposit and Investment Guarantee Fund," the Bank of Greece said.