JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Petrochemicals group Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) plans to issue a 3 riyal ($ 0.8) dividend per share for the second half of 2011, the firm said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

"SABIC board of directors, at its meeting held Saturday evening... decided to recommend to the general assembly... the distribution of 9 billion riyals in dividends to shareholders for the second half of 2011 at 3 riyals per share," it said.

The company paid 2 riyals per share for the second half of 2010.

SABIC posted a record profit in the third quarter and is expected to announce fourth-quarter earnings in January.

The world's largest chemical producer by market value posted a 54-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, beating analyst expectations on the back of high product prices and continued strong global demand.

SABIC chief executive Mohammed al-Mady told Reuters last week that he expected the firm to report an "excellent" 2011 and forecast further strength for the petrochemical sector next year. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)