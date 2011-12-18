FRANKFURT Dec 18 British low-cost airline
easyJet has felt no impact on its business from the
ongoing debt crisis in the euro zone, its chief executive told a
German newspaper.
Asked whether the company had felt any fallout, Carolyn
McCall told Welt am Sonntag: "So far we haven't. People don't
seem to let events in Brussels ruin their summer holidays. Of
course, that can change any day."
"However, there seems to be a difference between British and
German clients. The Brits don't seem to care at all about what
happens in the world (when it comes to travelling). Even during
this year's unrest in northern Africa they kept on flying to
Egypt. That may be due to the bad British weather."
EasyJet last month said it was to pay out a total of 195
million pounds ($303 million) in dividends after the Luton,
southern England-based company reported an underlying pretax
profit of 248 million pounds, at the upper end of forecasts, in
the year to September.
The rise was led by an 11.8 percent increase in passenger
traffic -- with one million more people using easyJet for
business travel -- and a 1.3 percent fall in underlying costs
per seat.
McCall said it aimed to further increase its share of
business customers: "We want to increase that share to 20-23
percent (from about 18 percent now) in the coming five years,"
she was quoted as saying.
Industry body IATA expects airlines to suffer over the next
year due to waning consumer confidence, sluggish international
trade and high fuel prices.
"We have hedged our kerosene need for the coming months by
80 percent against rising oil prices. By September 2012, it'll
be 73 percent already ... However, our kerosene costs will be
higher than in the past fiscal year," McCall said.