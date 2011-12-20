(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Dec 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

ROMANIA SELLS 1.7 BLN LEI IN 1-YEAR T-BILLS

Romania sold a more than planned 1.7 billion lei ($512 million) in 1-year treasury bills on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 6.55 percent, down 10 basis points from a previous Nov. 28 tender.

ROMANIA SHUTS SECOND NUCLEAR REACTOR FOR REPAIRS

Romania's sole nuclear power plant in Cernavoda on the river Danube shut down its second reactor at 0730 GMT on Monday for repairs, its operator Nuclearelectrica said.

IMF MAKES $661 MLN AVAILABLE FOR ROMANIA IF NEEDED

The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that Romania was making good progress under an IMF-supported economic program, and it freed up a further $661 million in aid that can be drawn on if needed.

PRIME MINISTER ON MONEY FROM IMF DEAL

Romania will not need to use money it has available under its International Monetary Fund-led aid deal in 2012, according to latest economic data, Prime Minister Emil Boc said.

TVR

PRIVATISATIONS

Romania is not prepared to privatise state-owned companies like Transelectrica under any conditions, President Traian Basescu said.

Agerpres

CEE MARKETS-FORINT, LEU LEAD FX HIGHER

The Hungarian forint and the Romanian leu led gains among emerging European currencies, supported by comments from a European Central Bank policymaker and ahead of an expected interest rate rise in Hungary.

CONFIDENCE VOTE

Parliament will begin debate on a no-confidence motion in Emil Boc's government at 0900 local time (0700 CET) on Thursday.

Agerpres

DEBT ISSUANCE STRATEGY

Romania's finance ministry will revise its medium term public debt management strategy for 2012-2014 in the first quarter of next year. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

CAR SALES

Car sales were down 7.1 percent in the first eleven months of this year to 103,314 units from the same period of 2010, data from the manufacturers association showed.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 12

NO TAX HIKES IN 2012

Romania will not hike any taxes in 2012 in order to meet its 1.9 percent budget deficit target, Prime Minister Emil Boc said.

Agrepres

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll ---------------------------------------------------------------