FRANKFURT Dec 20 Shares in Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) fell in early trade on Tuesday after a deal to sell its U.S. wireless unit to AT&T (T.N) collapsed, casting doubt on whether the company will be able to safeguard its dividend and achieve growth.

AT&T said on Monday it had dropped its $39 billion bid for T-Mobile USA, bowing to fierce regulatory opposition and leaving both companies scrambling for alternatives. [ID:nL1E7NJBYF]

Deutsche Telekom shares were down 1.9 percent at 8.72 euros by 0805 GMT, underperforming Germany's blue-chip DAX index .GDAXI, which was down 0.3 percent.

T-Mobile USA, a growth engine in its early days but now a run-down asset, is badly lacking in the spectrum it needs to build a fourth-generation network capable of handling the vast data volumes that U.S. consumers and businesses use.

"For Deutsche Telekom, the collapse of the deal leaves it with one more subscriber-losing business as it confronts the fallout from Europe’s debt crisis," Silvia Quandt analyst Jacques Abramowicz said.

Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Rene Obermann may have secured a break-up package that includes about $3 billion in cash, but he will now have to either invest that cash and more in the U.S. market or find a new way to exit the country.

Analysts have said that a collapse of the deal could be a catalyst for the sale of its stake in Britain's biggest mobile company Everything Everywhere, unless it manages to clinch a deal with another U.S. operator, none of which are anywhere near as good a fit as AT&T.

"One imaginable option would be a network partnership with Clearwire CLWR.O, but a cooperation with Sprint Nextel (S.N) seems possible, too," LBBW analyst Stefan Borscheid said but warned that the price of any such deal would likely fall short of what AT&T had offered.

Alternately, he said he could imagine a sale of T-Mobile USA to a financial investor.

