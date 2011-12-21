The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot
vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).
SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS
* The European Central Bank's first ever offer of three-year
loans is expected to draw high demand from banks on Wednesday,
easing fears of an impending credit crunch and possibly
bolstering bond and money markets.
More than 10 Italian banks, including major lenders, are
looking to apply for the European Central Bank's new ultra-cheap
three-year loans by using state-guaranteed bonds as collateral,
a source close to the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
* The total size of the state-guaranteed bonds to be issued
as collateral by the Italian banks is estimated in around 50
billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.
An International Monetary Fund team will arrive in Italy in
January to begin its special monitoring of the country's reform
measures as it battles an acute debt crisis, Italian officials
said on Tuesday.
* UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO
The capital increase of UniCredit will start in January,
Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni told an Italian newspaper on
Wednesday.
Fitch Ratings downgraded on Tuesday its rating on Italy's
biggest bank UniCredit and threatened rating cuts on seven other
Italian banks, including Intesa Sanpaolo, following recent
changes in its outlook on euro zone sovereign
ratings.
* MEDIOBANCA
Kepler cut Mediobanca price target to 5.8 euros from 6.9
euros
BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO
Private equity fund Investindustrial has increased its stake
in the bank to 9.02 percent via purchases of shares on the
market, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.
* EDISON, A2A
Industry Minister Corrado Passera is due to meet on
Wednesday with a group of Italian investors, led by A2A, over
the reorganisation of Edison. The meeting will be followed by a
board meeting of Edison.
The government is planning a revamp of "golden share"
legislation, aimed at protecting Italian companies from
takeover, involving checks after a deal, instead of before, MF
said citing diplomatic sources.
* FONDIARIA-SAI
Italy's biggest motor insurer needs around 700 million euros
in fresh capital, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report
ahead of a meeting it said takes place on Wednesday with
insurance regulator ISVAP.
UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni told Il Giornale
on Wednesday a capital increase would be the mosto logical
option for Fondiaria-SAI.
SNAM RETE GAS
Italy's antitrust authority fined Snam unit Italgas 4.7
million euros for obstructing competition in a tender for gas
distribution in the Rome and Todi municipalities, the authority
said in a statement on Tuesday.
ENI
The oil group's board has appointed Umberto Vergine managing
director of the gas and power division, effective Jan. 1, 2012,
replacing Domenico Dispenza who will take up another role, it
said on Tuesday.
Angola's signing of several deals with major firms to
explore for oil in ultra-deepwater or "subsalt" offshore blocks
means the country has entered a new era in the business, state
oil company Sonangol's CEO was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
IMPREGILO
Italy's Salini Costruttori has increased its stake in
Impregilo to 15 percent on Tuesday, from 10 percent last Friday,
Salini said.
