The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS

* The European Central Bank's first ever offer of three-year loans is expected to draw high demand from banks on Wednesday, easing fears of an impending credit crunch and possibly bolstering bond and money markets.

More than 10 Italian banks, including major lenders, are looking to apply for the European Central Bank's new ultra-cheap three-year loans by using state-guaranteed bonds as collateral, a source close to the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

* The total size of the state-guaranteed bonds to be issued as collateral by the Italian banks is estimated in around 50 billion euros, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Wednesday.

An International Monetary Fund team will arrive in Italy in January to begin its special monitoring of the country's reform measures as it battles an acute debt crisis, Italian officials said on Tuesday.

* UNICREDIT, INTESA SANPAOLO

The capital increase of UniCredit will start in January, Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni told an Italian newspaper on Wednesday.

Fitch Ratings downgraded on Tuesday its rating on Italy's biggest bank UniCredit and threatened rating cuts on seven other Italian banks, including Intesa Sanpaolo, following recent changes in its outlook on euro zone sovereign ratings.

* MEDIOBANCA

Kepler cut Mediobanca price target to 5.8 euros from 6.9 euros

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Private equity fund Investindustrial has increased its stake in the bank to 9.02 percent via purchases of shares on the market, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.

* EDISON, A2A

Industry Minister Corrado Passera is due to meet on Wednesday with a group of Italian investors, led by A2A, over the reorganisation of Edison. The meeting will be followed by a board meeting of Edison.

The government is planning a revamp of "golden share" legislation, aimed at protecting Italian companies from takeover, involving checks after a deal, instead of before, MF said citing diplomatic sources.

* FONDIARIA-SAI

Italy's biggest motor insurer needs around 700 million euros in fresh capital, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report ahead of a meeting it said takes place on Wednesday with insurance regulator ISVAP.

UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni told Il Giornale on Wednesday a capital increase would be the mosto logical option for Fondiaria-SAI.

SNAM RETE GAS

Italy's antitrust authority fined Snam unit Italgas 4.7 million euros for obstructing competition in a tender for gas distribution in the Rome and Todi municipalities, the authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

ENI

The oil group's board has appointed Umberto Vergine managing director of the gas and power division, effective Jan. 1, 2012, replacing Domenico Dispenza who will take up another role, it said on Tuesday.

Angola's signing of several deals with major firms to explore for oil in ultra-deepwater or "subsalt" offshore blocks means the country has entered a new era in the business, state oil company Sonangol's CEO was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

IMPREGILO

Italy's Salini Costruttori has increased its stake in Impregilo to 15 percent on Tuesday, from 10 percent last Friday, Salini said.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................