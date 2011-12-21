Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

KGHM

Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM will try to persuade the government to ease a proposed mining tax which it believes is the most restrictive in the world, KGHM's chief executive was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

LOTOS

The Polish Treasury said on Tuesday it received no binding offers for its controlling stake in the country's second-biggest refiner, Lotos, and will now consider floating the stake on the Warsaw bourse.

PGNIG

Poland's gas delivery monopoly PGNiG considers lowering its planned investments for 2012 as it has not so far received the approval from the energy watchdog (URE) for a double-digit percentage rise in gas-price tariffs, Rzeczpospolita daily said without quoting sources.

TAURON

Utility Tauron apart from selling energy would like to become a supplier of natural gas, Parkiet daily quoted the company's chief executive Dariusz Lubera as saying.

CENTRAL BANK

Central bank's Governor Marek Belka will present the 2012 monetary policy guidelines to the parliamentary public finance committee on Wednesday.

DISABILITY FUND

The lower chamber of parliament will debate on Wednesday on the draft bill to raise employers' disability insurance contributions as of February 2012.

